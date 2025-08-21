Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September

After more than 5 years, passengers will be able to go from Bucharest to the Ukrainian capital via Chișinău by train, according to state secretary in the Transport Ministry Ionel Scrioșteanu.

On Thursday, August 21, the official announced that the protocol for the circulation of passenger trains on the Kyiv–Bucharest route has been signed.

“This time, the train will not use the Vicșani–Vadu Siret route to Kyiv, but Ukrainian wagons will be attached to the Prietenia (Friendship) train via Chișinău. As established at the Romanian–Ukrainian bilateral meeting earlier this month, which took place in Darabani, Botoșani County, the quick resumption of regular passenger services by rail will be possible starting in September,” Scrioșteanu said.

A trial run was organized between August 19 and 21 with a group of wagons belonging to the Ukrainian Railways or UZ on the Kyiv–Ungheni–Bucharest Nord and return route. The transport took place with the participation of UZ and CFM delegations, and the monitoring carried out by the three administrations confirmed that no technical problems were recorded. The train left Kyiv around 7 AM and arrived the next morning in Bucharest.

The resumed route will be implemented starting in September 2025.

“Together with the Ukrainian delegation, we also discussed the proposal to resume passenger rail traffic between Ukraine and Romania with trains at the Vadu Siret railway border crossing (boarding/disembarking passengers), as well as the possibility of extending the route from Bucharest to Varna. Discussions on these topics remain open, with technical and commercial parameters to be established by mutual agreement,” the Romanian official concluded.

(Photo source: Ionel Scriosteanu on Facebook)