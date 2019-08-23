Legalizing prostitution would reduce human trafficking, former Romanian president believes

Legalizing prostitution would help reduce the phenomenon of human trafficking, former Romanian president Traian Basescu believes. He gave the example of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium where prostitution is legalized and women are protected.

“The trafficking of young girls […], especially in rural areas, is a phenomenon. It is widespread in the rural areas and something has to be done to change the criminal policy towards such crimes,” Basescu said at local news station B1 TV, according to News.ro.

“There are many unhappy men who do not find a partner and resort to such gestures, I think it’s time to discuss the legalization of prostitution as a solution to reduce illegal human trafficking,” Basescu added.

He also accused the politicians of lacking the courage to “go over some of the complaints of BOR (e.n. the Romanian Orthodox Church).”

“From cowardice, we sacrifice thousands of young girls and we push them under the control of thugs, brutes who leave them without money, without future and sometimes even without life,” Traian Basescu said.

He explained that a large number of human trafficking victims in Europe come from Romania and something must be done to change that.

Justice minister Ana Birchall announced on Thursday that the government would issue an emergency ordinance aimed at tightening the penalties for serious crimes. The bill provides for increased penalties for deprivation of liberty, tougher conditions for conditional release, as well as more flexible regulations regarding police searches.

(Photo source: Facebook/Traian Basescu)