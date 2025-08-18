Events

L’Étape Romania by Tour de France brings traffic restrictions in Bucharest on August 31

18 August 2025

Bucharest will see extensive traffic restrictions on August 31 as the capital hosts the fourth edition of L’Étape Romania by Tour de France. Several major boulevards and central streets will be closed between 07:00 and 14:00 to allow more than 2,500 cyclists to take part in the event, the organizers said.

The closures will affect some of the busiest arteries in the city, including Bulevardul Unirii, Calea Victoriei, Bulevardul Decebal, Bulevardul Basarabia, Șoseaua Kiseleff, Bulevardul Regina Elisabeta, Splaiul Unirii towards the city center, as well as streets around the Palace of Parliament and Constitution Square, where the start and finish line will be located. 

The organizers said they are working with the Traffic Police to establish alternative routes for drivers. They urge residents and visitors to plan ahead and expect disruptions throughout the city center during the morning and early afternoon. 

Public transport routes are also expected to be adjusted while the restrictions are in place.

The event brings the spirit of the Tour de France to Romania, with amateur cyclists competing on closed roads in front of cheering crowds. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

