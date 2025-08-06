Romanian trade unions prepare for possible general strike over austerity measures

Romania’s main trade union confederations are preparing coordinated protest actions and considering a general strike in response to the government’s new fiscal and austerity measures, Economica.net reported. The decision was made during a meeting of union leaders evaluating the impact of recent policies.

Representatives from CNSLR-Frăţia, CNS Cartel Alfa, CSDR, and CSN Meridian agreed to draft a unified set of demands reflecting the challenges faced by their members across sectors. These will be submitted to county-level unions and forwarded to local parliamentarians.

Beginning August 20, the unions plan to stage weekly protests at prefecture offices, with the timing to be decided locally.

Union leaders also announced a signature collection campaign to authorise a general strike against the government’s social and economic policies. This step aims to protect union leaders legally in the event of court challenges.

The planned demonstrations will incorporate the education federations’ protests already scheduled for September 8.

Throughout July, trade union organisations from central and local administration, education, forestry, transport, agriculture, and finance sectors held separate demonstrations against wage cuts, tax increases, and deteriorating working conditions. The coordinated actions in August mark an escalation in labour opposition to the austerity package.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chase4concept/Dreamstime.com)