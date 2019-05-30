Toys manufactured in Romania over the past century go on display in Bucharest

Around 500 toys, ranging from dolls and cars to planes, trains, and cartoon characters, are part of the exhibition “From among thousands of toys…” which opens today, May 30, at the Museum of National History of Romania in Bucharest.

The exhibition is the result of a partnership with the Toy Museum Association, and is occasioned by the upcoming International Children’s Day.

“In the interwar period, most toys were brought from countries with a tradition in the area, especially Germany, and some of them are part of the exhibition. Very many of them though were made in Romania, as is the case of those manufactured by Arădeanca, the largest toy factory in the country in the post-war period,” the organizers explained.

The exhibition is accompanied by a series of photo reproductions of children and their toys from the collection of the Toy Museum Association.

The exhibition is open until July 1. It can be visited Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

(Photo: Asociatia Muzeul Jucariilor din Bucuresti Facebook Page)

