Tourists bring only 0.9% of Romania’s GDP, way below EU average

The sums tourists spend in Romania represent only 0.9% of the country’s GDP and will likely continue to stay under the global average of 1.2% of the GDP, according to a study by international financial consultancy network UHY.

In Europe, the average tourists spending represents 2.1% of the GDP, local Profit.ro reported. Romania thus ranked 28th out of 34 countries analyzed in an UHY study based on tourist expenses as a percentage of the GDP in the last two years.

Romania also recorded a low growth rate for tourists spending in 2017, of only 1.1%, to USD 1.73 billion. This was way lower than the country’s 6.9% economic growth in 2017. One of the explanations is the lower rhythm in modernizing the tourism infrastructure compared to other countries.

