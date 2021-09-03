Tourist overnight stays in Romania still 16% down versus 2019, in July

The number of tourist overnight stays in July reported by Romania’s accommodation infrastructure increased by 51.3% year-on-year to 3.86 mln in July, but still lags by 16.4% compared to the same month in 2019.

In terms of the number of tourist arrivals (1.43 mln in July 2021), the YoY advance was slightly stronger (+56.3%), and the lag behind July 2019 was slightly smaller (-13.1%).

The number of foreign tourists (128,000 in July 2021), typically accounting for a small share of the total in Romania, was not much more than half of the figure seen in July 2019 despite the four-fold YoY increase.

The tourist and overnight stays for the whole January-July period reveals a significantly deeper (-35%) decline versus the same period of 2019, while the foreign tourist figures are at a quarter of those seen in the first seven months of 2019: 325,000 tourists and 722,000 overnight stays.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)