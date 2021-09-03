Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 08:23
Tourist overnight stays in Romania still 16% down versus 2019, in July

03 September 2021
The number of tourist overnight stays in July reported by Romania’s accommodation infrastructure increased by 51.3% year-on-year to 3.86 mln in July, but still lags by 16.4% compared to the same month in 2019.

In terms of the number of tourist arrivals (1.43 mln in July 2021), the YoY advance was slightly stronger (+56.3%), and the lag behind July 2019 was slightly smaller (-13.1%).

The number of foreign tourists (128,000 in July 2021), typically accounting for a small share of the total in Romania, was not much more than half of the figure seen in July 2019 despite the four-fold YoY increase.

The tourist and overnight stays for the whole January-July period reveals a significantly deeper (-35%) decline versus the same period of 2019, while the foreign tourist figures are at a quarter of those seen in the first seven months of 2019: 325,000 tourists and 722,000 overnight stays. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

1

