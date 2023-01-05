Business

TotalEnergies to boost its IT department in Romania

05 January 2023
French group TotalEnergies is preparing to relocate to Romania dozens of positions in the IT departments of its subsidiaries in France and Belgium, claiming that it can’t fill the vacancies, Profit.ro reported. The plan has already prompted protests from the CGT, the second-largest trade union in France.

The management of the French company plans to relocate 68 jobs from the IT departments in France (58 positions) and Belgium (10 positions) to Bucharest, arguing that it cannot find employees for those positions. The trade union suspects, however, that the reason for the relocation is achieving annual savings of approximately EUR 2 mln, considering the hourly costs with salaries three times lower in Romania than in France.

In Romania, TotalEnergies Marketing (formerly Total Romania) was established in 2005 as an economic partnership between the companies Total (France) and Lustic (Romania).

Currently, the company is based in Bucharest and owns a factory in Cristian, Brasov, a bitumen warehouse in Ozun, Covasna, and covers the fields of production of lubricants and greases, distribution and sale of lubricants and special fluids, storage, distribution and sale of bitumen.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

