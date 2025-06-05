TotalSoft accelerates its international presence after completing digital transformation projects for Deutsche Leasing in 20 countries

News from Companies

TotalSoft, a leading provider of digital business solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, has successfully delivered two major transformation projects for Deutsche Leasing Group: a full-scale upgrade of the Charisma ERP platform and the rollout of enhanced insurance capabilities. Executed simultaneously across more than 20 countries, the projects mark a significant leap forward in Deutsche Leasing’s digital strategy, setting a new standard for global system consistency and innovation.

In a tightly coordinated effort spanning Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, TotalSoft upgraded Deutsche Leasing’s Charisma ERP platform in parallel, across its international subsidiaries. This simultaneous international upgrade demonstrates both the strength of the partnership and TotalSoft’s proven ability to deliver large-scale digital transformation projects with precision and speed.

"With this upgrade, we've not only modernized our systems but also laid the foundation for faster innovation, stronger integration, and global scalability. This allows us to build a more resilient, accelerated, and agile business to better serve our customers around the world," said Thomas Wacker, Member of the Management Board, Deutsche Leasing Gruppe.

The Charisma upgrade delivered a modernized, new platform architecture with a new three-tier system design. These enhancements enable stronger system performance, improved scalability, and better maintainability. The project also included seamless integration with Deutsche Leasing’s origination platform, and enhanced connectivity with external systems. Notably, the infrastructure resilience was further strengthened through the successful data center migrations in two countries.

The Extended Insurance Capabilities project introduced a unified and highly configurable approach to insurance operations. By harmonizing insurance functionalities across countries and aligning with Deutsche Leasing’s Global System Template (GST), the solution eliminates local variations and reduces operational complexity. In other words, for a client in Romania it is as simple to contract leasing services as for a client in Germany, Canada or China or in any of the over 20 countries where the Deutsche Leasing group is present. Key business outcomes include full automation of insurance management across financing documents, flexible configuration of insurance categories, and detailed asset-level tracking. The solution now integrates deeply with contract management and profitability analytics, offering dynamic policy lifecycle handling and enhanced visibility into insurance-related revenues and costs, critical tools for forecasting, risk analysis, and profitability assessment.

In addition, the system has been extended to the Deutsche Leasing’s origination platform, enabling dealers and partners to include insurance options directly in customer quotations. With customizable credit defaults and automated policy generation, this integration reduces manual work and improves the customer journey. The system now supports more accurate cost calculation, streamlined risk analysis, and group-wide financial transparency, vital enablers for global compliance and performance management.

"Delivering two large-scale projects across multiple geographies, on time and exactly as planned, is an extraordinary achievement. It demonstrates not only technical excellence but also an exceptional level of project management, commitment, and collaboration between our teams," said Peter Kox, Head of Solution Management International, Deutsche Leasing Gruppe.

"This success reflects our commitment to empowering international organizations with industry-specific vertical platforms. Our ability to combine deep industry expertise with agile delivery makes TotalSoft a trusted partner for companies seeking to modernize, scale, and compete globally. We are proud to contribute to Deutsche Leasing’s transformation journey and look forward to building on this foundation in the future as their preferred digital ally," said Gorkem Tursucu, CEO of TotalSoft (opening photo).

With this achievement, TotalSoft reinforces its position as a preferred digital transformation partner for enterprises seeking exponential growth, across multiple geographies, with speed, precision, and a clear focus on business value.

About TotalSoft (www.charisma.ro)

TotalSoft, a Romanian company founded in 1994, is one of the leading providers of digital transformation solutions - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Healthcare, and BI, in Central Europe. The company has a team of 600 specialists and projects in over 40 countries on four continents.

TotalSoft is one of the top 10 global providers of software solutions for the leasing industry and one of the top 10 European providers of ERP and HCM solutions. TotalSoft's flagship products, Charisma ERP, Charisma HCM and Charisma Medical Software are market leaders in Romania, with applications in eight business verticals: financial, retail & distribution, manufacturing, services, construction, agriculture, energy and medical. The company also offers a unique suite of outsourcing services that includes, in addition to HR and Financial-Accounting services, the digitization part in compliance with GDPR requirements. In the fall of 2016, TotalSoft was acquired by Logo Yazilim A.S. (Logo).

