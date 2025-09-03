Society

This month’s total lunar eclipse to be visible from Romania

03 September 2025

A total lunar eclipse will be visible across Romania on the night of Sunday, September 7, into Monday, September 8, Hotnews.ro reported. The event’s most spectacular phase, totality, will last for nearly an hour and a half, with its peak occurring just after 21:00 local time.

According to the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory, the eclipse will unfold as the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow while positioned in the constellation Aquarius. Throughout the night, Saturn will appear to the left of the Moon, adding to the celestial spectacle.

The phenomenon begins when the Moon enters Earth’s penumbra at 18:28 local time, though it will not yet be visible from Romania. By the time the Moon rises in Bucharest at 19:37, it will already be partly within Earth’s shadow.

The highlight of the night comes with the total phase, when the Moon takes on its characteristic reddish hue. Totality will last one hour and 22 minutes, starting at 20:30, reaching maximum at 21:21, and ending at 21:52. During this time, the Moon will appear low in the eastern to southeastern sky.

The eclipse concludes at 23:55, when the Moon exits Earth’s penumbra.

This will be Romania’s only total lunar eclipse of 2025. The next one visible from the country will occur on August 28, 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Korbinian Mueller/Dreamstime.com)

