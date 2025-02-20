TopHotel Awards 2025: Registrations open for the 12th edition
The most important competition in Romania for the hotel, tourism, and hospitality industry, TopHotel Awards, continues its tradition with an exceptional edition in 2025. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest on May 14, bringing together renowned leaders and experienced specialists for a special evening full of key moments.
The 12th edition opens a new chapter of excellence and creativity, featuring 36 categories that reflect the dynamism of this sector. The categories are designed to recognize successful initiatives, inspire new performance standards, and celebrate the significant contributions of professionals.
TopHotel Awards is a unique opportunity for participants to highlight their achievements and innovations in the industry, leaving their mark on a continuously evolving sector.
Hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, travel agencies, professionals, and teams from Romania that have made a significant contribution in the past year can be nominated for the competition. Entries are free and can be submitted by March 16, 2025 by completing the online form available on www.tophotelawards.ro.
TopHotel Awards 2025 Categories
BUSINESS & CONFERENCE HOTELS
- Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 4 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 4 stars
- Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year
- Most Popular Hotel of the Year – 3 stars
LEISURE
- Leisure Hotel of the Year
- Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism
- Best Resort
- Guest House of the Year (Traditional)
- Guest House of the Year (Modern)
- Best Hotel SPA
SIGNATURE & LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES
- Best Winery Accommodation
- Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant
- Best Wedding Destination
- Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle
- Most Instagrammable Hotel
HOTEL INVESTMENT
- Hotel Opening of the Year
- Best Upgrade for a Hotel
- Transaction of the Year
- Best Hotel Architecture Concept
- Best Investment in Innovation and Technology
- Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)
- Best Hotel Brand Expansion
TOURISM
- Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism
- Best Program for Incoming Tourism
- Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism
- Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism
BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE
- General Manager of the Year
- Hotel Employee of the Year
- Hotel Team of the Year
- Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry
- CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency
- Best Green & Eco-friendly Location
- Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry
- Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
More details about the criteria for each category, regulations, and registration are available at www.tophotelawards.ro.
TopHotel Awards 2025 is an event organized by Evensys.
Romania Insider is media partner of this event.
*This is a Press release.