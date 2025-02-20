TopHotel Awards 2025: Registrations open for the 12th edition

News from Companies

The most important competition in Romania for the hotel, tourism, and hospitality industry, TopHotel Awards, continues its tradition with an exceptional edition in 2025. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest on May 14, bringing together renowned leaders and experienced specialists for a special evening full of key moments.

The 12th edition opens a new chapter of excellence and creativity, featuring 36 categories that reflect the dynamism of this sector. The categories are designed to recognize successful initiatives, inspire new performance standards, and celebrate the significant contributions of professionals.

TopHotel Awards is a unique opportunity for participants to highlight their achievements and innovations in the industry, leaving their mark on a continuously evolving sector.

Hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, travel agencies, professionals, and teams from Romania that have made a significant contribution in the past year can be nominated for the competition. Entries are free and can be submitted by March 16, 2025 by completing the online form available on www.tophotelawards.ro.

TopHotel Awards 2025 Categories

BUSINESS & CONFERENCE HOTELS

Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 5 stars

Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 5 stars

Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 4 stars

Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 4 stars

Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year

Most Popular Hotel of the Year – 3 stars

LEISURE

Leisure Hotel of the Year

Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism

Best Resort

Guest House of the Year (Traditional)

Guest House of the Year (Modern)

Best Hotel SPA

SIGNATURE & LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES

Best Winery Accommodation

Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant

Best Wedding Destination

Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle

Most Instagrammable Hotel

HOTEL INVESTMENT

Hotel Opening of the Year

Best Upgrade for a Hotel

Transaction of the Year

Best Hotel Architecture Concept

Best Investment in Innovation and Technology

Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)

Best Hotel Brand Expansion

TOURISM

Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism

Best Program for Incoming Tourism

Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism

Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

General Manager of the Year

Hotel Employee of the Year

Hotel Team of the Year

Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry

CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency

Best Green & Eco-friendly Location

Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry

Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year

More details about the criteria for each category, regulations, and registration are available at www.tophotelawards.ro.

TopHotel Awards 2025 is an event organized by Evensys.

Romania Insider is media partner of this event.

*This is a Press release.