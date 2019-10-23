Tonitza painting sold for EUR 190,000 at Bucharest auction

The painting Lectia by famous Romanian painter Nicolae Tonitza was auctioned on Tuesday evening, October 22, for EUR 190,000 at a dedicated event organized by Artmark in Bucharest, local Agerpres reported.

The paining, estimated at EUR 100,000-200,000, has been part of several historical collections.

Other artworks auctioned for big sums at Artmark’s autumn auction “Top 100 great masters of Romanian art” are Primavara in livada by Nicolae Grigorescu (sold for EUR 80,000), Tonitza’s Linistea eterna (EUR 70,000), and Ardealul by Constantin Daniel Rosenthal (auctioned for EUR 55,000). The session included 176 lots.

(Photo source: Artmark.ro)