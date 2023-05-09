The Toddlers Club experience: A world of discovery and learning at the British School of Bucharest

News from Companies

Embark on an enchanting journey with the British School of Bucharest (BSB) as it proudly announces the opening of the BSB Toddlers Club on 10th May 2023. This exclusive club invites pre-schoolers aged 18 months to 4 years, together with their parents, to experience the captivating world of school life. Guided by Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) teachers, the young learners will take part in stimulating activities. The Toddlers Club is not exclusive to children enrolled at BSB - families outside the school community are also welcome to join in the exciting activities.

Tailor-made activities for budding minds and social skills

Focusing on enhancing children's motor skills, the BSB Toddlers Club offers an array of enjoyable activities that spark creativity and foster social interaction among peers through communication, sharing and play. All of this is provided in a play-oriented learning environment that prepares children for success in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The programme offers tailored activities for each age group, allowing children to interact with their peers and have exciting experiences under the guidance of native English-speaking teachers.

The BSB Toddlers Club opens its doors from 10th May to 14th June. Every Wednesday morning, children and their parents will be warmly welcomed into an exceptional environment filled with activities tailored to their educational, social and personal needs. Younger siblings are also welcome to join in the fun.

The club’s schedule is attractive for parents and children alike. The day kicks off with a delightful gathering for coffee, a morning snack, and casual conversations on the Takanaka terrace, allowing parents to mingle with other families while savouring refreshments. Following this, EYFS teachers guide toddlers and their parents to Ringwood Kingdom, an inviting outdoor play space. The programme progresses with engaging Music, Sports, Arts and Crafts sessions facilitated by BSB's skilled teachers. The day ultimately wraps up with a warm send-off at Ringwood Kingdom.

At the British School of Bucharest, a premium British education is delivered in a caring and welcoming atmosphere for children aged 2 to 5 in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The school nurtures each child's growth through a harmonious blend of teacher-led and self-directed activities in a play-oriented learning environment.

The school is devoted to providing a safe and supportive environment where young learners can achieve their academic and personal goals. In addition to offering an exceptional learning experience, BSB also emphasises the development of well-rounded individuals by fostering fundamental values such as Self-control, Honesty, Respect, Equality and Concern for Others.

Create special moments with your little ones by joining us for the BSB Toddlers Club. This unique opportunity enables families to grow together in a nurturing environment.

*This is a Press Release.