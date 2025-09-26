Managing Director, Todd Cilano, Leads Landmark Celebration for the Grand Opening of Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Partner Content

An evening of heritage and hospitality honoured a new era of luxury in Bucharest while unveiling a curated calendar of culinary experiences and cultural events for Autumn-Winter 2025.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Managing Director, Todd Cilano and owners Niro Investment Group welcomed ambassadors, dignitaries, cultural figures and leaders from the worlds of business and hospitality to Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest for its official grand opening party. The occasion affirmed the hotel’s position as a landmark of quiet luxury in the capital.

The event took place in the presence of the Corinthia international board members gathered in Bucharest, the Ambassadors of France, Switzerland, Spain, China and Italy, alongside CEOs from the banking, telecommunications, energy, media, and construction sectors.

“It is a privilege to lead Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard. Bucharest is a city on the rise, with an appetite for authentic luxury. Within Corinthia’s portfolio, this property holds particular significance - both as a gateway to Eastern Europe and as a symbol of Romania’s growing presence on the international stage. I’m looking forward to establishing the hotel as a centre of fascinating culture programming such as the exciting experiences we have planned for the remainder of the year.” – Todd Cilano, Managing Director of Corinthia Bucharest.

As part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating art, culture, and community, Corinthia Bucharest is delighted to unveil its Autumn–Winter 2025 programme of events. Thoughtfully curated, the calendar highlights a series of experiences designed to immerse guests and locals alike in the city’s dynamic culinary and sporting scene, offering unique opportunities to connect with Bucharest’s vibrant spirit.

2025 Programming

A Season of Culinary and Cultural Excellence

The evening also unveiled the hotel’s autumn–winter programme of events, reinforcing Corinthia’s dedication to curating experiences that transcend hospitality. The programme includes a partnership with Singureni Manor Polo Cup and a series of Michelin Dinners.

Corinthia Bucharest & Singureni Manor Polo Cup 2025

Corinthia Bucharest announced its official partnership with this prestigious sporting event, taking place from 26–28 September, further underscoring the brand’s support of refined cultural and sporting traditions. Notable names include: Reto Gaudenzi (Founder of Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz), Nacho Figueras (Argentinian Polo Player), Melissa Ganzi (Polo Player & co-owner of the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington and the co-founder of the World Polo League), Ed Westwick (Actor and Celebrity) and Angela Gheorghiu (Romanian Opera Singer).

Michelin & Wine Nights

A series of exclusive dinners hosted at the hotel’s signature restaurant, curated by Executive Chef Pedro Mendes at the fine-dining restaurant Boulevard 73. Four Michelin-starred chefs David Martin, Octávio Freitas, Louis Anjos, and Rodrigo Castelo, will present bespoke tasting menus using seasonal and local ingredients and reimagined through innovation. Future dinners include 14 October - Chef Octavio Fritas, 27 November - Chef Louis Anjos and 4 December - Chef Rodrigo Castelo.

Alongside the Michelin dinners, the restaurant will also be hosting Wine Nights – where guests can journey through the country’s terroir with Sommelier Octavian Gruianu and Chef Pedro Mendes. Rare vintages, seasonal flavours and winemakers’ stories make the events a celebration of Romania’s heritage.

As the culinary mind behind Boulevard 73, Pedro is known for his refined, forward-thinking take on French, Portuguese and Romanian gastronomy. His international career spans Michelin recognition and acclaimed kitchens, but it’s his instinctive use of local ingredients that defines his style.

Corinthia’s Expanding Horizons

The Bucharest opening marks another milestone in Corinthia’s expanding global portfolio, with Corinthia Rome opening early 2026. Together, these properties reflect Corinthia’s unwavering commitment to restoring heritage, elevating local culture, and crafting moments of understated luxury for discerning travellers worldwide.

Todd Cilano, Managing Director of Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Todd Cilano has recently been appointed Managing Director of Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest, marking a new chapter in the development of the landmark property. A seasoned hospitality executive, he brings over 18 years of international leadership in luxury hotels and resorts, with expertise spanning multi-property management, brand development, and pre-opening operations.

Prior to this role, he served as Vice President of Operations and Managing Director for Corinthia’s flagship project in Doha, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations at Dream Golf in the United States and held senior leadership positions with Jumeirah Group and Auberge Resorts Collection. He spent more than two decades with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, where he oversaw properties across the Middle East, Africa, Indian Ocean, and Asia, including award-winning resorts in Thailand, Mauritius, and Egypt.

Todd Cilano is now leading Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest with a clear vision to establish the hotel as a benchmark of luxury hospitality in the region.

