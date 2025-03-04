Western Romania: Țiriac Imobiliare gets permit for major mixed-use project in Timișoara

The City Hall of Timișoara, in western Romania, has approved the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for the redevelopment of the former abattoir, paving the way for a large-scale transformation of the nearly five-hectare industrial site. The project, led by Țiriac Imobiliare through its subsidiary Goldale Real Estate SRL, will preserve the historical buildings while repurposing the space into a modern district featuring three residential blocks, public squares, and green areas.

The redevelopment plan includes 17 buildings, comprising residential units, offices, commercial spaces, hotels, and services. The site will also feature approximately 1,600 parking spaces, both underground and at surface level.

The investment will be carried out in three phases, with the first focusing on restoring and preserving the historic buildings. A public square will be created in the heart of the site, and existing barriers will be removed to open the area to the community, the City Hall said.

“We’ve had extensive discussions with the project team because the abattoir site holds significant historical and urban value for Timișoara,” stated mayor Dominic Fritz.

The 48,877-square-meter site is owned by Goldale Real Estate SRL, part of Țiriac Imobiliare. The developer will be responsible for public infrastructure improvements, including water, sewage, electricity, and gas networks. Additionally, Deliblata Street will be refurbished, the sidewalk on 1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard will be widened, and the intersection of Deliblata and Eroilor Boulevard will be reconfigured.

The urban plan will be submitted for approval by the City Council following a public transparency phase.

Designed by architect László Székely, the abattoir was built between 1904 and 1905 at the initiative of Timișoara’s local government to meet the city’s growing population needs. Of the original 11 buildings, only five remain and require restoration. Though in relatively good condition, the site is currently abandoned.

(Photo source: Primariatm.ro)