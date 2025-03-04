Real Estate

Western Romania: Țiriac Imobiliare gets permit for major mixed-use project in Timișoara

04 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Timișoara, in western Romania, has approved the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for the redevelopment of the former abattoir, paving the way for a large-scale transformation of the nearly five-hectare industrial site. The project, led by Țiriac Imobiliare through its subsidiary Goldale Real Estate SRL, will preserve the historical buildings while repurposing the space into a modern district featuring three residential blocks, public squares, and green areas.

The redevelopment plan includes 17 buildings, comprising residential units, offices, commercial spaces, hotels, and services. The site will also feature approximately 1,600 parking spaces, both underground and at surface level.

The investment will be carried out in three phases, with the first focusing on restoring and preserving the historic buildings. A public square will be created in the heart of the site, and existing barriers will be removed to open the area to the community, the City Hall said.

“We’ve had extensive discussions with the project team because the abattoir site holds significant historical and urban value for Timișoara,” stated mayor Dominic Fritz.

The 48,877-square-meter site is owned by Goldale Real Estate SRL, part of Țiriac Imobiliare. The developer will be responsible for public infrastructure improvements, including water, sewage, electricity, and gas networks. Additionally, Deliblata Street will be refurbished, the sidewalk on 1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard will be widened, and the intersection of Deliblata and Eroilor Boulevard will be reconfigured.

The urban plan will be submitted for approval by the City Council following a public transparency phase.

Designed by architect László Székely, the abattoir was built between 1904 and 1905 at the initiative of Timișoara’s local government to meet the city’s growing population needs. Of the original 11 buildings, only five remain and require restoration. Though in relatively good condition, the site is currently abandoned.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primariatm.ro)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Western Romania: Țiriac Imobiliare gets permit for major mixed-use project in Timișoara

04 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Timișoara, in western Romania, has approved the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for the redevelopment of the former abattoir, paving the way for a large-scale transformation of the nearly five-hectare industrial site. The project, led by Țiriac Imobiliare through its subsidiary Goldale Real Estate SRL, will preserve the historical buildings while repurposing the space into a modern district featuring three residential blocks, public squares, and green areas.

The redevelopment plan includes 17 buildings, comprising residential units, offices, commercial spaces, hotels, and services. The site will also feature approximately 1,600 parking spaces, both underground and at surface level.

The investment will be carried out in three phases, with the first focusing on restoring and preserving the historic buildings. A public square will be created in the heart of the site, and existing barriers will be removed to open the area to the community, the City Hall said.

“We’ve had extensive discussions with the project team because the abattoir site holds significant historical and urban value for Timișoara,” stated mayor Dominic Fritz.

The 48,877-square-meter site is owned by Goldale Real Estate SRL, part of Țiriac Imobiliare. The developer will be responsible for public infrastructure improvements, including water, sewage, electricity, and gas networks. Additionally, Deliblata Street will be refurbished, the sidewalk on 1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard will be widened, and the intersection of Deliblata and Eroilor Boulevard will be reconfigured.

The urban plan will be submitted for approval by the City Council following a public transparency phase.

Designed by architect László Székely, the abattoir was built between 1904 and 1905 at the initiative of Timișoara’s local government to meet the city’s growing population needs. Of the original 11 buildings, only five remain and require restoration. Though in relatively good condition, the site is currently abandoned.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primariatm.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2025
Society
82% of residents believe Bucharest is not ready for an earthquake, study says
04 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers “have every interest in returning to Romania,” justice minister says
04 March 2025
Politics
Media investigation exposes Călin Georgescu’s ties to Soros Foundation and USAID, after his public attacks on them
04 March 2025
Defense
Romanian Air Force conducting low-altitude F-16 training flights until March 10
04 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president, NATO chief discuss regional security and defense in phone call
03 March 2025
Transport
100 specialists to work non-stop at new subway tunnel to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport
03 March 2025
M&A
Banca Transilvania completes merger with OTP Bank Romania
03 March 2025
Defense
Russian drone fragments carrying active combat payload found in south-eastern Romania