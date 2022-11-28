Business

Tinmar and CE Oltenia resume talks on PV parks and gas-fired power plant in Romania

28 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the Romanian state-controlled coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), one of the largest electricity producers in the country, decided to resume negotiations with private energy trader Tinmar Energy for the construction of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approximately 280 MW.

The joint-stock companies resulting from the association CE Oltenia – Tinmar Energy will have as their object the implementation of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approx. 280 MW and a 475 MW natural gas group in Turceni.

"The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGEA) of CE Oltenia decided to resume the dialogue with Tinmar Energy in order to establish joint stock companies for the implementation of projects regarding new, less polluting power generation capacities, provided for in the Restructuring and Decarbonization Plan of CE Oltenia approved by the European Commission," reads the release issued by CE Oltenia after the meeting, quoted by Adevarul.

Previously, on October 12, the shareholders of CE Oltenia rejected the agreement with Tinmar Energy while announcing an 850MW gas-fired power plant with Alro and four PV parks with OMV Petrom under a EUR 1 bln investment program, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The main shareholders of CE Oltenia are the Ministry of Energy (77%) and Fondul Proprietatea (21.5%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
Business

Tinmar and CE Oltenia resume talks on PV parks and gas-fired power plant in Romania

28 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the Romanian state-controlled coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), one of the largest electricity producers in the country, decided to resume negotiations with private energy trader Tinmar Energy for the construction of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approximately 280 MW.

The joint-stock companies resulting from the association CE Oltenia – Tinmar Energy will have as their object the implementation of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approx. 280 MW and a 475 MW natural gas group in Turceni.

"The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGEA) of CE Oltenia decided to resume the dialogue with Tinmar Energy in order to establish joint stock companies for the implementation of projects regarding new, less polluting power generation capacities, provided for in the Restructuring and Decarbonization Plan of CE Oltenia approved by the European Commission," reads the release issued by CE Oltenia after the meeting, quoted by Adevarul.

Previously, on October 12, the shareholders of CE Oltenia rejected the agreement with Tinmar Energy while announcing an 850MW gas-fired power plant with Alro and four PV parks with OMV Petrom under a EUR 1 bln investment program, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The main shareholders of CE Oltenia are the Ministry of Energy (77%) and Fondul Proprietatea (21.5%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit