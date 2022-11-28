Tinmar and CE Oltenia resume talks on PV parks and gas-fired power plant in Romania

The shareholders of the Romanian state-controlled coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO), one of the largest electricity producers in the country, decided to resume negotiations with private energy trader Tinmar Energy for the construction of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approximately 280 MW.

The joint-stock companies resulting from the association CE Oltenia – Tinmar Energy will have as their object the implementation of four photovoltaic parks with a total installed power of approx. 280 MW and a 475 MW natural gas group in Turceni.

"The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGEA) of CE Oltenia decided to resume the dialogue with Tinmar Energy in order to establish joint stock companies for the implementation of projects regarding new, less polluting power generation capacities, provided for in the Restructuring and Decarbonization Plan of CE Oltenia approved by the European Commission," reads the release issued by CE Oltenia after the meeting, quoted by Adevarul.

Previously, on October 12, the shareholders of CE Oltenia rejected the agreement with Tinmar Energy while announcing an 850MW gas-fired power plant with Alro and four PV parks with OMV Petrom under a EUR 1 bln investment program, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The main shareholders of CE Oltenia are the Ministry of Energy (77%) and Fondul Proprietatea (21.5%).

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)