Timișoara City Hall and Bozankaya sign delivery contract for 33 new trolleybuses

Mayor Dominic Fritz and Tufan Ozkan, the Vice President of Bozankaya, signed at Timișoara the contract for 33 new trolleybuses. According to the agreed schedule, the first trolleybus will be delivered in April 2025.

The contract includes the delivery of 25 articulated 18-meter trolleybuses and eight 12-meter trolleybuses with batteries by the fall of next year. All are equipped with long-range batteries, safety systems, air conditioning, heated seats, wireless internet, and mobile phone charging ports.

“This new acquisition is part of our strategy to increase the public transport attractivity and the number of people using trolleybuses, trams, or buses in their daily commutes. In the last two and a half years, we brought to Timișoara over 70 modern trams and electric buses. This modernization is reflected in the travel options of Timișoara’s residents: in less than three years, we have registered an increase in the use of public transport from 31% to 51%,” said mayor Dominic Fritz.

Tufan Ozkan, the Vice President of Bozankaya, stated: “Signing the contract with the Timișoara City Hall for the new trolleybuses is a significant milestone for our company’s activity in Romania, a country with immense potential to revolutionize public transport.”

The new trolleybuses reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h and offer a range of up to 40 km for the 12-meter variant and up to 25 km for the 18-meter model.

The maximum passenger capacity varies between the two models, with the 12-meter trolleybus accommodating up to 100 passengers with 34 seats and the 18-meter version being able to carry up to 140 passengers with 48 seats.

The value of 8 trolleybuses is almost RON 20.3 million (without VAT), while the other 25 trolleybuses amount to RON 78.3 million (without VAT). The City Hall attracted the financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

(Photo source: PR)