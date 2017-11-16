Western Romania airport, country’s first with a charging station for electric cars

The Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara, a city in western Romania, has become the country’s first to host a charging station for electric vehicles. Energy supplier Enel Energie installed the station.

The charging station can charge three cars at the same time. The DC charger can charge 80% of the battery of the electric vehicle in an average of 30 minutes, while the two AC chargers can do the same in an average time of 3 to 4 hours. Until the summer of 2018, the owners of electric vehicles will be able to use the station free of charge.

The company and the Timisoara airport said the station is meant to “encourage electric mobility and a lower carbon footprint of the transport industry.”

“Enel Group launched this year a new business division called E-Solutions, in order to capitalize on the transformation of the energy industry and explore the opportunities that arise from the new technologies. One of the primary areas is specifically E-mobility, and we are proud to launch the first project in Romania with the Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara, a partner which embraces our drive for innovation and sustainability,” Michele Abbate, GM of Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, said.

“As the demand for electric vehicles is on the rise we are happy to host this charging station at the International Airport Timișoara. This supplementary service offered with the support of Enel Energie illustrates care and respect for the environment, but also a vision on the future of urban mobility,” Iulian-Daniel Idolu, general manager of the Timişoara International Airport, said.

