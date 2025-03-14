Tiffin University Romania announces the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance

News from Companies

Tiffin University Romania announces the launch of the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity & Information Assurance. The program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a field with high potential. In addition, Tiffin University Romania has unveiled a new website , for an improved digital experience for current and prospective students.

The Bachelor of Science – Cybersecurity & Information Assurance program prepares students to defend against the rising threat of cyber-attacks with a curriculum that blends technical skills, risk management, and ethical practices. The program's coursework includes network security, ethical hacking, and information assurance. Graduates will be ready to pursue careers in cybersecurity analysis, risk management, and IT consultancy and obtain the necessary certifications to succeed further on.

A new digital experience

Tiffin University Romania's new website offers a modern and user-friendly design, making it easier for prospective students to find information about programs, admissions, and prospects. Key features include intuitive navigation, a streamlined application process, and comprehensive resources for undergraduate and graduate programs.

“Our goal is to provide an educational experience that meets the needs of today’s students,” said Roxana Farrugia, Tiffin University Romania Director. “With these new programs, we are continuing our commitment to delivering high-quality, relevant education that prepares our students for the future.”

Meet TU at the International University Fair (IUF)

The TU team will be present at the 2025 edition of the International University Fair, organized in Bucharest at the Palace Hall, on 15 and 16 March, during 10:00 – 16:00.

IUF is an important educational event in Southern and Eastern Europe where students, teachers, and parents learn about study programs in Romania and abroad.

About Tiffin University Romania

Tiffin University Romania has been a leader in American higher education in the country for over 23 years, offering the prestigious Executive MBA (EMBA) program, which has produced over 600 successful graduates. Since 2019, the university has also offered a Bachelor of Business Administration program, with over 200 students and graduates to date. As part of Tiffin University’s global education network, the institution is dedicated to providing practical education with a focus on preparing students for leadership roles in their chosen fields.

