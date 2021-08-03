Transilvania Film Festival holds Sibiu edition this week

For the 15th time, Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will screen in Sibiu, between August 5 and August 8, a selection of films awarded at this year's TIFF and various Romanian premieres.

The screenings will take place in the city’s Piața Mică (Small Square), at the open-air, ethnographic museum Astra, the parking lot on the last floor of Promenada Sibiu, and at Cine Gold.

The program covers more than 30 productions, among the Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache’s România Sălbatică (Wild Romania), the recent winner of the audience award for a Romanian film at TIFF 2021; David Martín de los Santos’s La vida era eso (That was life); Ruxandra Ghițescu’s Otto the Barbarian, the winner of Romanian Days Award for Best Feature Film; and Bogdan George Apetri’s Unidentified, the winner of the FIPRESCI Prize at TIFF. Leos Carax’s Annette, the film that opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will also have two screenings.

Tickets are available at Eventbook.ro.

Meanwhile, TIFF Oradea is scheduled to take place between September 17 and September 19.

The festival also announced that more than 93,000 bought tickets for the screenings of the festival. A public of more than 100,000 attended the film screenings and the concerts, masterclasses and industry events of the festival.

Among the most popular events at this year’s edition of TIFF was the performance of ballet star Sergei Polunin, a special guest of TIFF 2021.

România Sălbatică (Wild Romania) recorded the highest number of viewers, with a public of more than 3,500 attending the four screenings held at the festival. Second came Cesc Gay’s Sentimental (The People Upstairs), the film that opened the festival, with a public of more than 3,000 for the five screenings held. Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, the Danish production that won this year the Oscar for International Feature Film followed, as well as Vadim Perelman’s Persian Lessons, Octavian Strunilă’s Perfetti Sconosciuti, and the closing film, Gabriele Muccino’s The Best Years.

(Photo: Dragos Dumitru, courtesy of TIFF)

