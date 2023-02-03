Three Romanian citizens dead, four injured after bus overturns in Slovenia

Three Romanians died and four others were injured after their bus overturned on a motorway near the town of Murska Sobota in Slovenia on Friday, February 3. The bus was transporting 32 Romanian citizens to Italy, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The ministry said that the local authorities notified the Embassy of Romania in Ljubljana about the serious accident involving the bus registered in Romania.

“The representatives of the diplomatic mission undertook urgent steps to obtain additional information regarding the identity and health status of the affected persons, as well as regarding the circumstances of the accident. At the same time, a mobile consular team from the Romanian Embassy in Ljubljana went to the scene to provide consular assistance to the Romanian citizens involved in the accident,” MAE said.

According to the ministry, three Romanian citizens were killed in the accident, and four others were urgently transported to a medical facility to receive specialized care.

“The other 25 passengers are at a location of the Roads Agency in Murska Sobota, where they have been provided with hot drinks and food, and will be picked up by a bus of the transport company to continue their journey,” MAE also said.

MAE also informed that, before the notification, the diplomatic mission received no requests for assistance in connection with this accident. The Slovenian authorities opened an investigation to determine the main cause of the crash.

(Photo source: Marcel Van Den Bos | Dreamstime.com)