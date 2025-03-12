Finance

Romanians buy over EUR 9 mln in government bonds on first day of March issue

12 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians placed government bonds subscription orders in a total amount of RON 45.5 million (over EUR 9 million) on the first day of the March Tezaur issue – the first issue facilitated by the online platform Ghiseul.ro, the Romanian Digitalization Authority announced on March 11. 

Just over 2,900 transactions were made, and subscription on the platform continues until April 2.

Romania's government pays 6.8% for 1-year bonds, 7.5% for 3-year bonds and 7.8% for 5-year bonds. The income derived from such investments is not subject to income taxation.

"In 24 hours, Tezaur government bonds worth RON 45.5 million were purchased, with 2,907 payments made through the platform made available to citizens by the Romanian Digitalization Authority.  The Romanian Digitalization Authority and the Ministry of Finance implemented the Tezaur government bond acquisition system on the Ghișeul.ro platform to simplify the population's access to savings," the Romanian Digitalization Authority said in a press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romanians buy over EUR 9 mln in government bonds on first day of March issue

12 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians placed government bonds subscription orders in a total amount of RON 45.5 million (over EUR 9 million) on the first day of the March Tezaur issue – the first issue facilitated by the online platform Ghiseul.ro, the Romanian Digitalization Authority announced on March 11. 

Just over 2,900 transactions were made, and subscription on the platform continues until April 2.

Romania's government pays 6.8% for 1-year bonds, 7.5% for 3-year bonds and 7.8% for 5-year bonds. The income derived from such investments is not subject to income taxation.

"In 24 hours, Tezaur government bonds worth RON 45.5 million were purchased, with 2,907 payments made through the platform made available to citizens by the Romanian Digitalization Authority.  The Romanian Digitalization Authority and the Ministry of Finance implemented the Tezaur government bond acquisition system on the Ghișeul.ro platform to simplify the population's access to savings," the Romanian Digitalization Authority said in a press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges
12 March 2025
Politics
European Parliament endorses EUR 1.9 bln support package for Moldova
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party AUR to decide on its presidential candidate
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu reacts to presidential election ban: "My mission has been fulfilled"
11 March 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu barred from presidential race as Romanian Constitutional Court rejects appeal
11 March 2025
Defense
Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says
11 March 2025
Politics
Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu called US vice-president and now-ally JD Vance a “virus” in 2024
11 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors crack down on calls to violence issued by far-right party AUR leader