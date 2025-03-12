Romanians buy over EUR 9 mln in government bonds on first day of March issue

Romanians placed government bonds subscription orders in a total amount of RON 45.5 million (over EUR 9 million) on the first day of the March Tezaur issue – the first issue facilitated by the online platform Ghiseul.ro, the Romanian Digitalization Authority announced on March 11.

Just over 2,900 transactions were made, and subscription on the platform continues until April 2.

Romania's government pays 6.8% for 1-year bonds, 7.5% for 3-year bonds and 7.8% for 5-year bonds. The income derived from such investments is not subject to income taxation.

"In 24 hours, Tezaur government bonds worth RON 45.5 million were purchased, with 2,907 payments made through the platform made available to citizens by the Romanian Digitalization Authority. The Romanian Digitalization Authority and the Ministry of Finance implemented the Tezaur government bond acquisition system on the Ghișeul.ro platform to simplify the population's access to savings," the Romanian Digitalization Authority said in a press release.

