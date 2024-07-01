Transport

Tesla center to open near Bucharest this year

01 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, is set to open a center in Romania in the near future, which will later be complemented by another one outside Bucharest this year. In the end, Tesla will have a location in Cluj and one in Voluntari.

The new Tesla Center Bucharest-Voluntari is reportedly almost finished. Its purpose is to relocate the current activity of the Tesla Romania office from Bucharest's District 3, according to Profit.ro

Tesla's activity in Bucharest has grown considerably, with deliveries of hundreds of electric cars per week, necessitating a much larger space. The relocation comes 3 years after the opening of the Tesla Romania office in 2021. 

The carmaker also operates several Supercharger stations in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Pitești, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

Given the state of the works, the new Tesla Center Voluntari could be open to the public in September-October 2024. It is located near other auto showrooms: Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep. 

Over 6,000 Tesla cars are on the roads in Romania. Most of them are Tesla Model 3 (2,707 units) and Tesla Model Y (2,629 units).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photomall | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Tesla center to open near Bucharest this year

01 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, is set to open a center in Romania in the near future, which will later be complemented by another one outside Bucharest this year. In the end, Tesla will have a location in Cluj and one in Voluntari.

The new Tesla Center Bucharest-Voluntari is reportedly almost finished. Its purpose is to relocate the current activity of the Tesla Romania office from Bucharest's District 3, according to Profit.ro

Tesla's activity in Bucharest has grown considerably, with deliveries of hundreds of electric cars per week, necessitating a much larger space. The relocation comes 3 years after the opening of the Tesla Romania office in 2021. 

The carmaker also operates several Supercharger stations in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Pitești, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

Given the state of the works, the new Tesla Center Voluntari could be open to the public in September-October 2024. It is located near other auto showrooms: Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep. 

Over 6,000 Tesla cars are on the roads in Romania. Most of them are Tesla Model 3 (2,707 units) and Tesla Model Y (2,629 units).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photomall | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2024
Transport
Nokian produces first tire at its EUR 650 mln factory in western Romania
02 July 2024
Agriculture
EC further cuts grain crop forecast for Romania
01 July 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential hopeful Mircea Geoană plagiarized doctoral thesis, journalist says
01 July 2024
Nature
Romania’s unique ‘living fossil’ fish filmed after dark for first time as conservation project fights to save it from extinction
01 July 2024
Defense
Romania receives three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway
01 July 2024
Transport
Tesla center to open near Bucharest this year
01 July 2024
Interviews
Romanians abroad: ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tănase on building a business in the U.S. and his entrepreneurial experience
01 July 2024
Politics
Center-right Romanian opposition party USR chooses new leader as presidential candidate