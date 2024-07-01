US carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, is set to open a center in Romania in the near future, which will later be complemented by another one outside Bucharest this year. In the end, Tesla will have a location in Cluj and one in Voluntari.

The new Tesla Center Bucharest-Voluntari is reportedly almost finished. Its purpose is to relocate the current activity of the Tesla Romania office from Bucharest's District 3, according to Profit.ro.

Tesla's activity in Bucharest has grown considerably, with deliveries of hundreds of electric cars per week, necessitating a much larger space. The relocation comes 3 years after the opening of the Tesla Romania office in 2021.

The carmaker also operates several Supercharger stations in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Pitești, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

Given the state of the works, the new Tesla Center Voluntari could be open to the public in September-October 2024. It is located near other auto showrooms: Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep.

Over 6,000 Tesla cars are on the roads in Romania. Most of them are Tesla Model 3 (2,707 units) and Tesla Model Y (2,629 units).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photomall | Dreamstime.com)