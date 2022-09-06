Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

RO construction materials producer Teraplast opens subsidiary in Hungary

06 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The board of directors of Teraplast (BVB: TRP) approved the establishment of a subsidiary in Hungary to serve as a logistic base for effective coverage of the local market.

Hungary has become the main export market of TeraPlast Group, surpassing Germany, and this evolution requires the adaptation of the distribution activity, the company explains in a note to investors.

"Exports continued to grow within the group's business, both in terms of value and weight, and after the first eight months of the year, they reached the level of RON 18 mln (EUR 3.6 mln), compared to RON 7 mln in the same period of the previous year. We support this external activity by opening a warehouse in Hungary, a centre that will allow us to manage better and efficiently respond to the demand in this dynamic market," said László Vajda, the company's development director.

The group owned a warehouse in Hungary before, specialized in the distribution of window profiles.

The facility was part of the sale of the window profiles business line to Dynamic Selling Group in 2021.

(Photo: Teraplast Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

RO construction materials producer Teraplast opens subsidiary in Hungary

06 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The board of directors of Teraplast (BVB: TRP) approved the establishment of a subsidiary in Hungary to serve as a logistic base for effective coverage of the local market.

Hungary has become the main export market of TeraPlast Group, surpassing Germany, and this evolution requires the adaptation of the distribution activity, the company explains in a note to investors.

"Exports continued to grow within the group's business, both in terms of value and weight, and after the first eight months of the year, they reached the level of RON 18 mln (EUR 3.6 mln), compared to RON 7 mln in the same period of the previous year. We support this external activity by opening a warehouse in Hungary, a centre that will allow us to manage better and efficiently respond to the demand in this dynamic market," said László Vajda, the company's development director.

The group owned a warehouse in Hungary before, specialized in the distribution of window profiles.

The facility was part of the sale of the window profiles business line to Dynamic Selling Group in 2021.

(Photo: Teraplast Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court