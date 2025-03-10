Romanian mountaineer Teofil Vlad completes Seven Summits challenge

Romanian mountaineer and guide Teofil Vlad has successfully climbed the highest peaks on all seven continents, completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge. His final ascent took place on March 7, when he reached the summit of Carstensz Pyramid in West Papua, Indonesia, marking the completion of a journey that began more than 20 years ago, Agerpres reported.

"For me, Seven Summits was more than just a mountaineering challenge - it was about passion, determination, and the will to overcome any obstacle. Every summit I've climbed is not just a sporting achievement but proof that through hard work, courage, and perseverance, any dream can become reality," Vlad said.

The Seven Summits is one of the most famous challenges in mountaineering, requiring climbers to ascend the highest peak on each continent: Everest (8,848 m, Asia), Aconcagua (6,961 m, South America), Denali (6,194 m, North America), Kilimanjaro (5,895 m, Africa), Vinson (4,892 m, Antarctica), Elbrus (5,642 m, Europe), and Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m, Australia and Oceania).

"Carstensz was the most difficult mountain for me to reach due to the extremely fragile situation in West Papua, which led to restricted access for many years. Even now, the only way to approach it is by helicopter, depending on the weather and aircraft availability. The two alternative pedestrian routes are either restricted by the world's largest gold mine or blocked by the presence of hostile tribes. Despite these obstacles, the ascent is incredibly spectacular, with exposed terrain from the base to the summit, and the greatest challenge being to navigate between the rain showers," Vlad wrote on social media.

