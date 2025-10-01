Transport

Ten trains on the Bucharest-Henri Coandă Airport route temporarily taken out of circulation

01 October 2025

A total of 10 passenger trains, out of the 48 running on the Bucharest North – Henri Coandă Airport route and return, will not operate during the period of October 14 –17 between 09:00 and 14:00 due to railway infrastructure works, according to a press release.

As such, the following trains will not run during the specified period:

  • R-M 7917 Bucharest North (departure 09:10) – Henri Coandă Airport (arrival 09:31)
  • R-M 7919 Bucharest North (departure 09:50) – Henri Coandă Airport (arrival 10:11)
  • R-M 7920 Henri Coandă Airport (departure 09:52) – Bucharest North (arrival 10:17)
  • R-M 7921 Bucharest North (departure 11:10) – Henri Coandă Airport (arrival 11:31)
  • R-M 7922 Henri Coandă Airport (departure 10:32) – Bucharest North (arrival 10:57)
  • R-M 7923 Bucharest North (departure 12:30) – Henri Coandă Airport (arrival 12:51)
  • R-M 7924 Henri Coandă Airport (departure 11:52) – Bucharest North (arrival 12:17)
  • R-M 7925 Bucharest North (departure 13:50) – Henri Coandă Airport (arrival 14:11)
  • R-M 7926 Henri Coandă Airport (departure 13:12) – Bucharest North (arrival 13:37)
  • R-M 7928 Henri Coandă Airport (departure 14:32) – Bucharest North (arrival 14:57)

The remaining 38 CFR Călători trains on this route will run according to the schedule provided in the Train Timetable.

CFR recommends that passengers check train departure and arrival times and visit the websites of train operators for updates. 

CFR also reminds that seat reservation for train travel is no longer mandatory for distances under 40 kilometers. According to the cited source, through this mechanism, the price of travel with a monthly subscription reaches approximately half the price of an individual round-trip ticket, for 22 days in a month. This may mean a price reduction for commuters, especially those traveling less than 40 km, according to railway officials. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest Airports on Facebook)

