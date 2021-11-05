RO telemedicine service Telios seeks EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink crowdfunding platform

Telios Care, one of the main providers of telemedicine services in Romania, is launching a new round of financing through the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The company aims to raise another EUR 800,000, starting from a pre-money valuation of EUR 5.5 mln.

Founded in 2017, Telios Care is currently at its third round of funding. The first of them took place in 2018 and provided funding of EUR 150,000. The money was used to develop the platform, improve the software and systems used.

Last year, the company attracted another EUR 200,000 in the second round, used to launch, for the first time in the Romanian health system, the American model of "prescription fulfillment" / digital prescriptions sent by doctors, following all safety protocols, directly to the pharmacies indicated by patients.

"The new round of investments allows us, by the end of 2022, to improve patient's access to quality medical services. […] In the next period, Telios will also strongly address chronic diseases, especially those related to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases," said Philip Choban, CEO of Telios Care.

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)