Telekom Romania provides unlimited video streaming services

Local telecom provider Telekom Romania has introduced unlimited video streaming services to its customers for the EUR 5 credit option.

Clients can stream and upload for free content on platforms such as YouTube, HBO GO, Netflix, Amazon Video and Telekom TV. The company also provides free traffic in social media apps such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, without consuming the data resources included.

In addition, all Telekom card users receive data traffic of 30 GB per 30 days.

Telekom Romania announced in October that it will provide its subscription service customers unlimited access to 4G mobile Internet, without a traffic limit and without additional costs. The company is thus trying to regain clients and stop the decline in revenues.

