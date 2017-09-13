Romanian construction firm investigated for fraud bids for EUR 58 mln contract

Tel Drum, the controversial Romanian construction company investigated for EU funds fraud, has submitted an offer to revamp the Alexandria-Craiova road. The contract is estimated at RON 267.1 million (EUR 58 million).

In total, 13 companies submitted offers in this tender, according to Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), reports Capital.ro.

In August, the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) started the prosecution of Tel Drum, as well as company representatives Petre Pitis and Mircea Visan, in a EU funds fraud case.

Tel Drum also appeared in a journalistic investigation of Rise Project published in July. The story was based on an alleged secret service document that was leaked to the journalists by a former officer. The report states that ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea, a former head of the Teleorman County Council, illegally privatized Tel Drum, which was the local infrastructure contractor in Teleorman county, and that he took control over the company through bearer shares.

