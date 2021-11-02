Romanian coffee shop chain opens new unit with EUR 200,000 investment

Romanian coffee shop chain Ted'S Coffee Co has reached a network of 47 units after opening a new café in Bucharest with an investment of EUR 200,000, News.ro reported.

The new unit is located on the ground floor of the One Tower office building, part of the One Floreasca City multifunctional project in Bucharest.

"This is the second cafe we ​​open in ONE project, and there will be at least two new locations in 2022," said Vasi Andreica, founder of Ted'S Coffee Company. Ted'S Coffee Co was launched in 2013 and has developed a countrywide network in shopping malls, office buildings and street locations.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com