A Taste of Nature: Michelin-Starred Chef Theodor Falser brings his culinary artistry to JW Marriott Bucharest

Partner Content

Bucharest is about to welcome a culinary moment like no other. This September, the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel will host Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser - a name synonymous with nature-inspired haute cuisine - for three exclusive evenings that promise to delight the senses and tell stories through food.

The Chef Who Cooks Nature

Theodor Falser isn’t just a chef, but a storyteller with a Michelin star. For more than a decade, he has led the kitchen of Johannesstube in South Tyrol, a restaurant famed for its dedication to authenticity and seasonality. His philosophy, Taste Nature, is a culinary love letter to the Dolomites - with rare vegetables, freshly foraged herbs, and ancient grains forming the foundation of dishes that are both modern and deeply rooted in tradition.

Having honed his craft in Ecuador, China, Malaysia, and the UAE before returning home to Italy, Falser brings with him an international sensibility balanced by a deep respect for local produce. His awards - a Michelin star, 17 Gault & Millau points, and inclusion in La Liste’s Top 1000 Restaurants in the World - are testament to his unique style of transforming simplicity into unforgettable flavor.

Three Evenings, Three Journeys

Each night at JW Marriott Bucharest, Falser will reinterpret his nature-driven philosophy in a new way, crafting menus that reflect tradition, innovation, and the art of storytelling through food.

September 24 | JW Steakhouse

An intimate evening begins with a masterclass followed by a 3-course dinner. Expect bold yet delicate creations such as raw tuna “spaghetti” with caviar, Wagyu entrecote with red curry espuma, and the sweetest finale of baked figs with Amaretto zabaglione.

September 26 | Olea

Falser ventures into his playful “Middle’terranean” spirit, offering a 5-course culinary journey. Imagine warm scallops with dukkha crust, a crispy jumbo prawn with harissa aioli, and a delicate Acquerello risotto with sea asparagus, all culminating in an exotic oriental tiramisu with spiced pineapple.

September 27 | Cucina – The Italian Kitchen

The grand finale is a celebration of Falser’s roots: a 5-course Italian Michelin dinner. Expect lobster salad with burrata and lemon gel, duck-filled ravioli Plin with ’Nduja sauce, and the indulgence of Black Angus beef “alla Rossini” with foie gras and truffle, followed by chocolate-mascarpone panna cotta that feels like pure poetry on the palate.

Each dinner is priced at RON 1200 per person, including a champagne welcome and non-alcoholic pairings, a rare chance to savor Michelin-level artistry in the heart of Bucharest.

Enriching Bucharest’s Culinary Scene

The arrival of Chef Falser at JW Marriott isn’t just another gourmet event; it’s a celebration of Bucharest’s evolving food culture. It marks the city as a stage where global culinary excellence meets local curiosity, in an atmosphere that combines elegance with warmth.

As Falser himself believes, dining is not just about taste; it’s about reconnecting with nature, heritage, and the stories behind every ingredient. For three nights, Bucharest’s food lovers will have the chance to experience just that.

Seats are limited and so are the chances to embark on such a refined gastronomic journey. Reservations can be made by contacting the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel directly at 0724 000 786, or through the following link: Official Gift Vouchers for JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Bucharest.

*This is Partner content.