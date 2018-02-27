State airline launches domestic flights from Iasi to Cluj, Timisoara

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will launch domestic flights from Iasi to Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, starting the end of March, according to the head of Iasi County Council, Maricel Popa, local News.ro reported.

Tarom will have three flights a week on the Iasi-Cluj-Napoca-Timisoara route.

The announcement comes after Romanian low-cost operator Blue Air closed the Iasi-Cluj-Timisoara domestic route, starting February 17, due to frictions with the management of the Timisoara airport. Maricel Popa said that Blue Air’s decision may have been determined by economic factors as the occupation rate of the flights on this route was under 60%.

According to Popa, Tarom will use smaller aircraft on this route and will have a lower flight frequency.

