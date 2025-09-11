Transport

Romania's flag carrier Tarom abandons plan to buy Boeing 737 Max fleet

11 September 2025

Romanian state-owned air carrier Tarom decided to skip purchase plans for four of the five Boeing Max aircraft contracted in 2018, rescheduled for delivery in 2026, according to Economica.net, citing a decision of the company's general shareholder meeting. 

The company is also selling its holdings in DNATA Catering (where it holds 30.8%), a company that manages the commercial spaces at Otopeni Airport, and the main handling agent at Otopeni Airport Globe Ground (where it holds 37%) – companies with a combined turnover of EUR 40 million.

Although the national company is giving up the four aircraft, it will sign this year contracts for the lease of two other Boeing aircraft, as part of the restructuring plan.

The two new aircraft will come in addition to two other Boeing 737-8 for which Tarom signed leasing contracts last year and which would enter the company's fleet between December 2025 and January 2026, according to the announcement at the time.

The national company has a fleet of 14 aircraft composed of ATR and Boeing models.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Romanian state-owned air carrier Tarom decided to skip purchase plans for four of the five Boeing Max aircraft contracted in 2018, rescheduled for delivery in 2026, according to Economica.net, citing a decision of the company's general shareholder meeting. 

The company is also selling its holdings in DNATA Catering (where it holds 30.8%), a company that manages the commercial spaces at Otopeni Airport, and the main handling agent at Otopeni Airport Globe Ground (where it holds 37%) – companies with a combined turnover of EUR 40 million.

Although the national company is giving up the four aircraft, it will sign this year contracts for the lease of two other Boeing aircraft, as part of the restructuring plan.

The two new aircraft will come in addition to two other Boeing 737-8 for which Tarom signed leasing contracts last year and which would enter the company's fleet between December 2025 and January 2026, according to the announcement at the time.

The national company has a fleet of 14 aircraft composed of ATR and Boeing models.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

