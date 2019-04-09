Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:19
Politics
Former Romanian Senate head struggles to keep his party united
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former head of the Romanian Senate and the leader of the ALDE party that pulled out of the ruling coalition last week, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, summoned his senior party members for discussions on September 3, in an attempt to keep the MPs of his party united, Hotnews.ro reported.

On the previous day, former ALDE minister Teodor Melescanu nearly accepted the invitation extended by the troubled ruling party PSD to be nominated for Senate president.

PSD is seeking to rebuild a parliamentary majority by attracting support from ALDE MPs who are unhappy with Tariceanu’s decision to leave the coalition. PSD invited Melescanu to take the seat left vacant by Tariceanu himself.

Melescanu resigning from ALDE, potentially followed by other MPs, would put the party in the position of losing its group in the Senate. ALDE risks losing more lawmakers after a number of leaders have publicly declared that they do not agree with the alliance already pinpointed by Tariceanu with PRO Romania -- the party of former prime minister Victor Ponta.

Senator Daniel Zamfir is one of the most vocal critics of the alliance with Ponta's party. Other ALDE leaders expressed discontent with the regional organisations not being consulted by Tariceanu before the decision to pull out of the ruling coalition -- as the party’s statute requires.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Calin Popescu Tariceanu)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:19
Politics
Former Romanian Senate head struggles to keep his party united
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former head of the Romanian Senate and the leader of the ALDE party that pulled out of the ruling coalition last week, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, summoned his senior party members for discussions on September 3, in an attempt to keep the MPs of his party united, Hotnews.ro reported.

On the previous day, former ALDE minister Teodor Melescanu nearly accepted the invitation extended by the troubled ruling party PSD to be nominated for Senate president.

PSD is seeking to rebuild a parliamentary majority by attracting support from ALDE MPs who are unhappy with Tariceanu’s decision to leave the coalition. PSD invited Melescanu to take the seat left vacant by Tariceanu himself.

Melescanu resigning from ALDE, potentially followed by other MPs, would put the party in the position of losing its group in the Senate. ALDE risks losing more lawmakers after a number of leaders have publicly declared that they do not agree with the alliance already pinpointed by Tariceanu with PRO Romania -- the party of former prime minister Victor Ponta.

Senator Daniel Zamfir is one of the most vocal critics of the alliance with Ponta's party. Other ALDE leaders expressed discontent with the regional organisations not being consulted by Tariceanu before the decision to pull out of the ruling coalition -- as the party’s statute requires.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Calin Popescu Tariceanu)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40