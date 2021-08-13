Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/13/2021 - 08:31
Business

Romanian municipality tests first locally-produced e-bus

13 August 2021
The prototype of the first Romanian electric bus, e-UpCity, was successfully tested by the local public transport company from Târgu Mureş, which plans to buy for its fleet such environmentally friendly vehicles, Wall-street.ro reported.

The bus is produced by the road transport and passenger car manufacturer ATP Trucks Automobile from Baia Mare.

The general manager of the local public transport company in Târgu Mureş, Tatar Bela, declared that the ATP Bus e-UpCity 100% electric prototype was tested for two weeks in the city and that it is suitable for public transport.

"From the point of view of the passenger and the driver, it is very good. This is a presentation bus, and small adjustments will be made during the approval. It corresponds to the traffic. Small changes can be made inside the bus," said Tatar Bela.

The bus, with a capacity of 83 seats and a length of 12.18 meters, ran on the main lines, and the transport was free for passengers. In addition, it has a range of at least 200 kilometers in the city, has free WI-FI and USB sockets with two built-in ports, next to each set of seats.

(Photo: ATP Trucks & Buses Facebook Page)

1

