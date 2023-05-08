Business

Investor from Japan plans to manufacture electronic components in Romania

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tamura Corporation, a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, plans to build an electronic components factory in Ialomita County.

The factory in Romania will be located in Fetesti-Gara, Wall-street.ro reported. It will host the production lines of the Electronic Components Division, and battery chargers for power tools will be manufactured.

The start of commercial production is scheduled for November 2024.

Tamura Corporation was founded in 1924 as Tamura Radio Store and is one of Japan’s oldest electronics companies.

Beginning with the introduction in 1935 of an in-house developed high-quality radio receiver transformer, Tamura has developed a stream of products, including a wide variety of transformer-related products, electronic chemicals, reflow soldering systems, LED lights, broadcast audio mixing consoles, and wireless microphones.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Investor from Japan plans to manufacture electronic components in Romania

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tamura Corporation, a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, plans to build an electronic components factory in Ialomita County.

The factory in Romania will be located in Fetesti-Gara, Wall-street.ro reported. It will host the production lines of the Electronic Components Division, and battery chargers for power tools will be manufactured.

The start of commercial production is scheduled for November 2024.

Tamura Corporation was founded in 1924 as Tamura Radio Store and is one of Japan’s oldest electronics companies.

Beginning with the introduction in 1935 of an in-house developed high-quality radio receiver transformer, Tamura has developed a stream of products, including a wide variety of transformer-related products, electronic chemicals, reflow soldering systems, LED lights, broadcast audio mixing consoles, and wireless microphones.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency