Investor from Japan plans to manufacture electronic components in Romania

Tamura Corporation, a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, plans to build an electronic components factory in Ialomita County.

The factory in Romania will be located in Fetesti-Gara, Wall-street.ro reported. It will host the production lines of the Electronic Components Division, and battery chargers for power tools will be manufactured.

The start of commercial production is scheduled for November 2024.

Tamura Corporation was founded in 1924 as Tamura Radio Store and is one of Japan’s oldest electronics companies.

Beginning with the introduction in 1935 of an in-house developed high-quality radio receiver transformer, Tamura has developed a stream of products, including a wide variety of transformer-related products, electronic chemicals, reflow soldering systems, LED lights, broadcast audio mixing consoles, and wireless microphones.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksandr Matveev | Dreamstime.com)