Talent Connect Inc. Receives U.S. Department of State Designation to Sponsor J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Exchange Programs

Talent Connect Inc. is proud to announce that it has been officially designated by the U.S. Department of State as a sponsor for the J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Programs.

This prestigious designation empowers Talent Connect Inc. to facilitate structured and guided training programs in the United States for eligible international university students, recent graduates, and professionals. The Intern and Trainee Programs administered by Talent Connect Inc. span industries such as hospitality and tourism, business, marketing, sciences and engineering. These programs not only benefit international participants but also allow U.S. host organizations to gain new perspectives and collaborate with aspiring global professionals.

“Being designated as a J-1 Visa sponsor is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said Monica Ferchi, Founder and Responsible Officer of Talent Connect Inc. “With over 20 years of dedicated experience in the industry, this milestone reinforces our long-standing commitment to fostering global talent, building meaningful cross-cultural connections, and advancing the U.S. Department of State’s mission to promote public diplomacy through international exchange.”

Monica Ferchi, a Romanian-born entrepreneur, has maintained a strong connection to her home country through ongoing involvement in educational and cultural initiatives. Deeply rooted in the Romanian community, she is committed to expanding access to U.S.-based, skills-focused exchange programs for Romanian students and professionals. Her work supports the U.S. Department of State’s mission to promote mutual understanding through international exchange and public diplomacy. Under her leadership, Talent Connect Inc. continues to empower emerging Romanian leaders while strengthening global ties.

For more information, visit www.talentconnectinc.com or contact info@talentconnectinc.com.

