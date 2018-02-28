Taco Bell restaurants in Romania reach EUR 650,000 sales in three months

The two Taco Bell restaurants opened in Romania at the end of last year reached RON 3 million (EUR 650,000) in sales in less than three months, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Mexican fast-food restaurant franchise opened its first restaurant in Baneasa Shopping City in October 2017, and the second one in Mega Mall in November. The two restaurants recorded a turnover of RON 3 million until the end of December, according to the preliminary financial report of Sphera Franchise Group, which brought the franchise to Romania.

The group, which also owns the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Romania, recorded a turnover of EUR 135 million in 2017, up by 20% over the previous year.

