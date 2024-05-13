Systematic’s Romanian IT specialists contribute to Command and Control software development for NATO

Systematic, a leading Danish provider of software solutions for digitalization that also has a development center in Bucharest with more than 150 skilled IT specialists, has been selected by NATO to provide Command and Control software. SitaWare Headquarters, the software chosen by the international organization, is also developed in Romania by the local team.

Signing with the NATO Communications and Intelligence Agency (NCI Agency), Systematic will provide the SitaWare Headquarters software suite that will be used by NATO Command Structure, reinforcing the Alliance's operational capabilities and readiness for potential conflict, the company said.

The software will deliver tactical communication and interoperability, enabling collaborative planning and situational awareness across all levels of commands and domains during operations and missions.

“We look forward to contributing to the operational efficiency improvement of NATO’s land forces through the use of our software, and we are happy to have our colleagues in Romania working for such a key and sensitive domain given the current geographical and political context,” said Lucian Maican, General Manager of Systematic Romania.

Will Leeming, DEMETER Project Manager at NCI Agency, stated: “This partnership with Systematic will provide the NATO war-fighter with the capability for enhanced battle-management C2 and situational awareness, as well as improved interoperability across the NATO Functional Area Services.”

Systematic is an international company established in 1985 in Denmark that is developing software solutions for the public and private sectors, with projects in defense, healthcare, and education.

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)