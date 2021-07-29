RO concrete elements producer Symmetrica invests EUR 9 mln in expansion

The manufacturer of pavers and curbs Symmetrica, a family business from the northeastern Romanian city of Suceava, has planned investments of EUR 9 mln for the expansion with new production lines in five of its seven factories.

The investments will focus on the production lines dedicated to the production of elements for sewerage systems, in the context of the growing demand in recent years.

"The market for sewerage systems is constantly growing, and we estimate that the demand will be growing in the future, especially in the context of the need to connect homes, especially in rural areas, to the sewerage system," says Sebastian Bobu, executive director Symmetrica, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2020, a percentage of 55.8% of the Romanian population had their homes connected to the sewerage system, according to INS.

At the urban level, the reported percentage was 92.2%, while in rural areas, it reached only 13.1%.

(Photo: Jpstock | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com