Symmetrica to complete EUR 50 mln factory near Bucharest this summer

Symmetrica, the leading producer of vibropressed paving stones and curbs in Romania, is set to complete its new factory in Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest, this summer. The facility represents a EUR 50 million investment and will become the largest production unit for concrete pavers and slabs in the company's network, as well as the largest in Southeastern Europe, the company said.

Currently, three out of four production lines are operational, with the fourth expected to be installed by the summer.

The new facility spans 18,000 square meters and will have a daily production capacity of 15,000 square meters, boosting the company's total output by 30%.

The factory will integrate special treatment equipment, surface processing tools, and concrete block splitting machinery. Its energy efficiency will be supported by two photovoltaic parks that will cover approximately 60% of energy needs.

This development is part of Symmetrica's strategy to expand its production capabilities, having already invested over EUR 135 million in its manufacturing facilities.

The company reported a turnover of RON 317 million (EUR 63.7 million) in 2024, marking a 22% increase compared to the previous year.

(Photo source: the company)