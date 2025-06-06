Swiss VAT Group opens third global hub with new factory in Romania

Swiss-based VAT Group, a global leader in vacuum valve manufacturing, announced in a press release on June 5 that it inaugurated a new factory in Arad, western Romania, marking its third major operational hub worldwide. The new facility joins VAT's global network alongside its headquarters in Switzerland and a key unit in Malaysia.

The new site is located within VGP Park Arad and was developed by industrial real estate company VGP. It includes 21,000 square metres of production halls, offices, social spaces, a cafeteria, a gym and landscaped areas.

The site will also host engineering, IT, and supply chain functions in addition to manufacturing.

"This factory represents a long-term investment in innovation, people, and sustainability, strengthening Romania's role in VAT Group's global operations," said Alin Creţu, General Manager of VAT Romania.

Currently, around 50 of VAT Romania's 380 employees are working in the new facility. The company plans to complete the relocation of the full team by the end of 2025. Over the next three years, VAT Group intends to double the number of production staff in Romania as it scales operations.

The Arad hub is expected to play a central role in enhancing the group's global production capacity and operational resilience, particularly for clients in semiconductor, display, and scientific industries that require high-performance vacuum technologies.

VAT Group reported net sales of CHF 942 million (EUR 1 billion) in 2024 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide, with a presence in 29 countries and production facilities in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.

(Photo source: Vatgroup.com)