Wellness club operator leases over 2,200 sqm in office project in western Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer River Development, controlled by local investor Ion Radulea, has rented a 2,210 sqm space within its office project The Light to wellness club operator Sweat Concept One.

The new wellness club, located in The Light One building, will open in March 2020. Sweat Concept One will be located on the 10th and 11th floors of the office building (The Light One).

The club will have a workout area, a functional training area, a cycling area, an aerobics area, a virtual cycling simulator, a massage area, a juice bar and an outdoor terrace on the 11th floor with a spectacular view that includes outdoor workout areas as well as outdoor saunas and Japanese hot tubs.

“The center that we will open in The Light One building is an innovative concept of wellness and gym, designed to meet the consumers with an integrated offer of premium services in a space with a spectacular and easily accessible view. The club is fully digitized so that, based on the access bracelet, clients will be able to monitor their progress at each training by simply approaching the bracelet to the latest generation equipment present in the club and will be able to make purchases through the integrated e-wallet system,” said Laurentiu Matei, CEO Sweat.

This partnership is a first step in developing relaxation and well-being areas within the office project, the developer announced.

The Light is a mixed-use project that will include three office buildings, with a leasable area of almost 95,000 sqm, a residential building, with 196 apartments, completed by other amenities, including retail and well-being areas.

The complex is located on Iuliu Maniu Boulevard, close to the Bucharest Polytechnic University, one of the city’s hottest development areas. The Light One building already hosts a 2,160 sqm medical clinic operated by Regina Maria.

