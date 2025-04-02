Sustainability meets Profitability on April 8th

News from Companies

La French Tech Bucharest announces the third edition of its highly anticipated flagship event, Sustainability meets Profitability, set to take place on April 8th, 2025, at the Romanian - American University (1B Expoziției Boulevard, Bucharest), starting at 18:30.

Sustainability meets Profitability event will explore the new regulations companies—big or small—must navigate and how they can turn these challenges into opportunities.

“Sustainability is a crucial topic, but not all businesses are prepared to embrace it. With shifting regulations, macroeconomic pressures, and increasing stakeholder demands, companies must rethink their strategies to stay competitive. We are proud to present as speakers in the event, a group of leaders in sustainability, early adopters and trend setters, who integrated sustainability in their business, in a profitable way, and who are able to inspire others to follow their example ”, said Grégoire Vigroux , Serial Entrepreneur and President at La French Tech Bucharest.

Through expert-led discussions and real-world insights, this event will highlight how corporations and startups can align sustainability goals with profitability, ensuring both long-term resilience and short-term growth.

Event speakers

Marius COSTACHE – General Manager, GreenWEEE International

– General Manager, GreenWEEE International Ana Evelina CRETULESCU – Director and Producer, Euronews Romania

– Director and Producer, Euronews Romania Alexander PAVLOV – Managing Director, FM Logistic Romania

– Managing Director, FM Logistic Romania Andrei ROSU – Founder & Managing Partner, Filgud

– Founder & Managing Partner, Filgud Benjamin TURQUIN – Country Manager, BRD Asigurari

– Country Manager, BRD Asigurari Moderator: Luka ZIVKOVIC – Co-Founder, Bonapp by Munch

– Co-Founder, Bonapp by Munch Introduction: Alex SKOURAS – Alesonor Real Estate Development

The event will also feature opening remarks from respected leaders representing various industries: Grégoire VIGROUX – La French Tech Bucharest, Lucian BOTEA, Romanian-American University, Catalin BADESCU – Capgemini, Roxana COJOCARU – Social Innovation Solutions, Cristian DINA – Tekpon, Tudor POPP – Hotpsot, Alexandra SINN – Air France/KLM, Ludmila TONES – Positive Communication, Patricia COCONEA – DHL.

Participation is free. The event is free and will be held in English.

For more information and registration, please visit SUSTAINABILITY MEETS PROFITABILITY Tickets, Tue, Apr 8, 2025 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite

La French Tech Bucharest is proud to host this event alongside its esteemed sponsors & partners: Air France, Alesonor, Ambasada Sutenabilitatii in Romania, Amber Forest, Belgian Luxembourg Romanian Moldovan Chamber of Commerce, Beyond Business School, Bonapp by Munch, BRD Asigurari de Viata, BRD Groupe Société Générale, BRCC, Canadian Business Exchange Association, Capgemini, CCIFER, Climato Sfera, DHL, Guerlain, Hotspot, Romania Insider, Sabon, Social Innovation Solutions, Société Générale GSC, Tekpon, UFE, Romanian-American University, Positive Communication.

Catering partners: Caramel, Domeniile Averesti, Franui, Les Amis de la Fête, One Beer Later, Velocita

Media partners: CSR Media, Romania Insider, Ziarul Financiar

About French Tech Bucharest

La French Tech is an initiative launched by the French government in 2014, to create a snowball effect that propels tech startups’ growth, in France and across Europe.

In Romania, La French Tech launched in 2019. The local entity is a non-profit association with over 1,000 members locally.

It represents 12 board members, dedicating their time, experience and connections as volunteers, to help startup entrepreneurs in need of guidance and business connections.

Among the 70 French Tech international chapters outside of France, the Romanian one is among of the most active ones, globally.

In Bucharest, La French Tech holds 7 major business events annually. Its mission is to connect the French and Romanian tech ecosystems, and acts as a bridge between local startups looking for growth and corporate organizations in need of innovation. Its favorite topics are startups, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Above all, La French Tech Bucharest enjoys promoting female leadership, tech for good and sustainability.

