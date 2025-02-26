Survey: Romanians support Ukraine peace talks, mistrust Trump and Putin
Romanians appreciate the fact that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are negotiating peace in Ukraine, but they do not have much trust in the American president, according to a new Avangarde survey compiled in February.
Respondents also said that they favor the European Union and NATO and do not want the dismantling of the American anti-missile shield at Deveselu.
Roughly 63% of Romanians who responded to the survey said they believe that the peace talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine are a good thing, but only 39% say that the American leader will drive the future in a positive direction, while 21% believe he will favor a return to the past and revisionism.
Only 6% of respondents have a great deal of trust in Donald Trump, while 16% have a lot of trust in him. On the other hand, 21% and 18% have very little and little trust in him, respectively. 36% feel ambivalent towards the US president, according to the survey, cited by G4Media.
Only 21% of Romanians say it would be good for the NATO anti-missile shield in Deveselu, southern Romania, to be dismantled, while 64% agree with keeping it operational.
Meanwhile, 81% of Romanians agree with the country's membership in NATO, while the European Union enjoys a trust level of 74%. Regarding the political battles between the US and the EU, 49% of Romanians believe the country should side with the European Union, while 28% would side with NATO.
After coming in first in the now-cancelled first round of the presidential elections, far-right pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu said he would “evaluate” the Deveselu shield. Russian authorities have repeatedly protested against the presence of the shield, a solely defensive military facility.
Georgescu is credited with about 40% of votes in the upcoming presidential elections set to take place in May.
(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)