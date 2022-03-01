Survey: 70% of Romanians support country’s involvement in defending another NATO member in case of an attack

A total of 70% of Romanians think the country should help defend another NATO member state in the event of an attack, according to a recent survey by Strategic Thinking Group.

The think tank Strategic Thinking Group started a comparative research project consisting of two opinion polls conducted in the United States and Romania to measure the public opinion regarding the involvement of the two countries and their military forces in supporting other NATO states in the event of an attack. The two opinion polls were conducted by the Bullfinch Group in the United States and by INSCOP Research in Romania.

While 70% think that, as a NATO member state, Romania should be involved in defending another NATO member country if it is attacked, 25% think Romania should not be involved, and 5% don’t know or don’t answer, the survey showed.

Asked if they agreed or disagreed with sending Romanian troops to NATO allies to help deter threats from Russia, 60% agree, 36% are against such an idea, and 3.9% don’t know or don’t answer.

Meanwhile, 15% of the US respondents surveyed oppose US involvement in defending another NATO state if attacked. A total of 57% of respondents believe that, as a NATO member state, the US should get involved in defending another NATO member state if it is attacked, while 15% believe that the US should not get involved, and 28% are undecided, according to the survey.

Asked if they agree with sending US troops to NATO allies such as Romania or Poland to help deter Russia’s recent threats, 57% of respondents are in favor, 27% are against, and 16% are undecided.

In the US, the data were collected between February 19 and February 23 through telephone interviews, among 1044 registered voters. The maximum permissible data error is ± 3%.

In Romania, the data were collected between February 21 and February 25, using telephone interviews among 1,050 people, representative of the population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum permissible data error is ± 3%.

The survey is available here.

(Photo: Steve Allen | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com