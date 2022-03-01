Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Politics

Survey: 70% of Romanians support country's involvement in defending another NATO member in case of an attack

01 March 2022
A total of 70% of Romanians think the country should help defend another NATO member state in the event of an attack, according to a recent survey by Strategic Thinking Group.

The think tank Strategic Thinking Group started a comparative research project consisting of two opinion polls conducted in the United States and Romania to measure the public opinion regarding the involvement of the two countries and their military forces in supporting other NATO states in the event of an attack. The two opinion polls were conducted by the Bullfinch Group in the United States and by INSCOP Research in Romania.

While 70% think that, as a NATO member state, Romania should be involved in defending another NATO member country if it is attacked, 25% think Romania should not be involved, and 5% don’t know or don’t answer, the survey showed.

Asked if they agreed or disagreed with sending Romanian troops to NATO allies to help deter threats from Russia, 60% agree, 36% are against such an idea, and 3.9% don’t know or don’t answer.

Meanwhile, 15% of the US respondents surveyed oppose US involvement in defending another NATO state if attacked. A total of 57% of respondents believe that, as a NATO member state, the US should get involved in defending another NATO member state if it is attacked, while 15% believe that the US should not get involved, and 28% are undecided, according to the survey.

Asked if they agree with sending US troops to NATO allies such as Romania or Poland to help deter Russia’s recent threats, 57% of respondents are in favor, 27% are against, and 16% are undecided.

In the US, the data were collected between February 19 and February 23 through telephone interviews, among 1044 registered voters. The maximum permissible data error is ± 3%.

In Romania, the data were collected between February 21 and February 25, using telephone interviews among 1,050 people, representative of the population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum permissible data error is ± 3%.

The survey is available here.

(Photo: Steve Allen | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

