Survey reveals cautious investment plans among Romanian companies

Amid inflation, rising costs, and recent tax changes, 80% of respondents to a survey by the employers’ association Concordia believe the economic environment has deteriorated, while 71% expect further deterioration over the next 12 months. Investment plans remain cautious in this context, signaling a potential drag on economic growth.

According to the survey, which included small, medium, and large companies with both Romanian and foreign capital, 81% of respondents said that the measures in the recently adopted tax packages discourage investment to a large or very large extent.

The general perception of the business climate is predominantly negative: 59% of participants describe it as unfavorable, with many obstacles; 40% see it as moderate, with both challenges and opportunities; and only 1% consider it favorable.

Expectations for the next year are also downbeat, with 71% anticipating further deterioration, 24% expecting relative stability, and just 5% foreseeing improvement.

Regarding investment intentions, 40% of companies are postponing planned investments, 35% are limiting themselves to maintenance projects, 16% have no investment plans at all, and only 9% intend to make major investments in the coming 12 months.

Fiscal and budgetary developments are a key concern: 82% of respondents view the budget deficit and rising public debt as major risks to economic stability.

The main sources of uncertainty identified by businesses are economic fluctuations and inflation (60%), followed by political instability (34%) and regional geopolitical tensions (6%).

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)