Survey: 6 out of 10 Romanians don’t intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is still quite low in Romania, according to a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research in early October. Six out of ten Romanians do not intend to receive the vaccine, and most of them are young people aged 16-24 (68%).

However, the intention to get the vaccine - 40% - is slightly higher than in January 2021, when another survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research showed that only 36% of Romanians were firmly determined to receive the vaccine.

According to the latest survey by Reveal Marketing Research, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, national uncertainty hovers over the efficacy (46%), safety (58%) and side effects (53%): "I'm afraid of the side effects"/"I don't believe in its effectiveness"/"I don't think it has been tested long enough."

Also, over 10% of respondents (especially people aged 24 to 34 years, as well as those with high income - 40%) agreed with statements such as "I prefer methods of protection such as masks, avoidance of crowded spaces" and "I already had coronavirus."

On the other hand, Romanians who chose to get vaccinated said they did so because they did not want to get sick (64%).

Among all groups, respondents over 55 were vaccinated in the highest percentage (70%), giving their age as the main reason for taking this decision. In terms of education, 66% of those who got the vaccine to avoid the disease are from rural areas.

The second reason for taking the vaccine is the desire to protect others - 60% of respondents mentioned this option. Of these, respondents aged 35-44 are the most attentive to those around them - 70%.

The desire to resume normal activities - socializing in normal conditions, travelling and going on vacation - is another important reason that determined Romanians to get vaccinated. 53% of Romanians mentioned this reason.

Other reasons included the desire to feel relaxed and calm - mentioned by 5 out of 10 Romanians (50%), the possibility to visit parents without fear - a third of Romanians (32%), and trips abroad - 28%.

The study was conducted based on 1,012 CAWI interviews (online collection) on a nationally representative sample of urban and rural online users aged 18 and over. The data were collected between October 6 and October 10. This study was funded and developed exclusively by Reveal Marketing Research and did not involve the views of the government or pharmaceutical companies.

According to the official report released on Wednesday, October 13, more than 5.85 million people received at least one vaccine dose in Romania and most of them (some 5.58 million) were fully vaccinated. Also, 437,884 people also received the third dose.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the EU: an uptake of at least one dose of 36.3% among adults older than 18.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)