Survey: cost of "decent living" in Romania rose by 19.7% YoY in September

For September 2022, the value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children in Romania is RON 8,659 (nearly EUR 2,000) per month, an increase of 19.7% YoY, according to the updated survey compiled by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and Syndex Romania.

The basket's value for a family of two adults and one child is RON 7,112 per month, for a family of two adults without children is RON 5,322 per month, and for a single adult, it is RON 3,275 per month, Bursa.ro reported.

The basket value was recalculated based on the price indices communicated by the National Institute of Statistics for September 2022.

(Photo source: Keechuan/Dreamstime.com)