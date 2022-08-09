More than half of urban population in Romania have no air conditioning

More than half (52%) of Romanians living in urban areas do not have air conditioning equipment at home, according to an online survey for evoMAG, quoted by Economica.net.

The desire to buy, however, has increased significantly in the last year, and the diversity offered by the manufacturers of air conditioners clearly shows that these equipment has become increasingly accessible necessity products.

In the first seven months of the year, sales of air conditioners listed by evoMAG doubled compared to the same period last year.

"The fact that 1 out of 2 urban Romanians does not have an air conditioner at home shows us that there is still a lot of room for growth in the category, all the more so as the demand for such devices is ever greater, this summer with multiple record high temperatures," Mihai Pătrașcu, CEO evoMAG, explained.

(Photo: Tang90246 | Dreamstime.com)

